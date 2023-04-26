The Brunswick Community Support Fund, created by the Town Council to provide assistance to the 60 asylum-seeking families expected to arrive in town this summer, is accepting donations.

The funds will go towards acquisition of furniture, household items and other necessities for the families.

For more information and a list of suggested donation tiers, visit the Brunswick Community Support Fund gofundme page. Or, donations may be made via checks payable to the Town of Brunswick, noting “Brunswick Community Support Fund.” Checks should be mailed to the town Finance Department, 85 Union Street, Brunswick, Maine 04011.

