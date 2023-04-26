BRUNSWICK — High school softball teams on the Midcoast are taking the fields this spring with high expectations, and with good reason. After all, many area teams are poiused for big seasons.

Here’s a look at some of the Midcoast teams:

Brunswick

Despite losing some talent to graduation, Brunswick should be a tough contender in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference this spring.

Seniors Ellie Sullivan and Sophia Morin return as the teams’ top pitcher and hitter. The two were both all conference selections last year. Sullivan posted a 15-2 record while striking out 97 batters in 96 innings last year. Morin hit .451 with 25 RBI as a junior.

“Our pitching and hitting should allow us to compete with the top competition in Class A,” said head coach Hugh Dwyer. “We also feel that our run game will be an additional feature to our offense.”

Seniors Gabby Swain and Jordyn Cummings, who both hit over .300 last season, will hold down the left side of the infield. Junior Hannah Hamilton will play center field.

Sophomores Caitlin Seitz, Ava Wolverton and Lexi Morin will step into starting roles this year. Seitz has been working on her pitching, Wolverton is a speedster who scored 12 runs as a freshman, and Lexi Morin is returning after a year away from softball. She will catch.

Dwyer likes his teams’ chances against other Class A contenders like Oxford Hills and Messalonskee.

“We should be able to compete with these top teams. I’ve said over and over that Class A softball has the toughest schedule out all the other sports I’ve participated in as a coach,” said Dwyer. “The other schools have talented coaches who will have their teams ready to capitalize on any opportunity that their opposition provides them. ”

Freeport

After an exciting 2022 season, the Falcons are poised for more success.

Eddie St. John replaces Jason Daniel as head coach after spending the last 10 seasons at Westbrook.

St. John welcomes back six players from last season’s team, including juniors Rosie Panenka, Norah Albertini; and sophomores Izzy George, Ciara Daly, Vanessa St. Pierre, and Ceila Cobb.

Freshmen Lilliana Larochelle, Morgan Vachon, Eydie Kaplan and Sadie Todd should make an immediate impact.

The team has high expectations and looks to again contend in the Western Maine Conference.

“We’re all trying to work together as one team. Coming in as a new coach can be a challenge for everyone,” said St. John. “However, as the days progress everything is starting to fall into place. These kids have a tremendous work ethic as well as great attitudes. The key for us this year is to get off to a good start.”

Lisbon

The Greyhounds are ready to take the next step after a couple of building years under third-year coach Nikki Delcourt Austin.

“The team has spent the last couple of seasons rebuilding with a very young team that was challenged both offensively and defensively at the varsity level,” she said. “This year is projected to be very different with the seasoned core players returning and the addition of a group of dedicated and talented freshmen.”

The Greyhounds finished 5-10 last year and lost a close Class C south preliminary game to Maranacook.

Top returners include seniors Maria Levesque and Emily Libby, as well as juniors Elle Burkhardt, Marina Davis and Alivia Field. Sophomores Brooke Norman, Delaney McGrath and Mackenzie Theriault will play big roles as well.

Freshmen Sophia Bowie, Ava Kottman, Amelia Harvey, Payton House and Alivia Saunders will add depth.

Morse

The Shipbuilders return most of last year’s roster and also feature a strong group of incoming freshman.

First-team all KVAC pitcher Camdyn Johnson returns to the circle for second-year coach Brianna Bigelow. Classmates Haley Jackson, Sophia Barber, Emily Eisenbach, and Danielle Bryant also return.

“I think we are going to come out with a strong, competitive team this season, said Bigelow. “With a strong core of returners, as well as a very impressive freshmen class, I think that this will be a well-rounded field and a deep bench.”

Juniors Michaela Pettersen, Gabriella Walker, Madison Malcolm, Apple Smith, Isabella Fournier, and Jasmyne Cary also return. Petterson and Walker were both all KVAC honorable selections a season ago.

Sophomores Ava MacMahan and Emma Hart will provide some needed depth.

“These girls fought so hard last season, and took every game as an opportunity to learn something new. That knowledge, combined with the new speed and skill that we’ve picked up, promises for competitive games this season,” added Bigelow. Mt. Ararat The Eagles feature a junior-heavy team that went 4-12 a year ago.

Lily Stewart will lead the way in the circle while Kennedy Lampert completes the battery behind the plate.

Also returning are Allie Hunter, Audrey Nile, Lexie Dupre and Libby Rhoades.

Newcomers this season include Brianna Meeks, Alex Durant, Maggie Fitzpatrick, Sarah Haskell, Paige Bell and Emma Marquis.“The team has great energy, enthusiasm and excitement for the season. We are looking to build each game to continue to grow as a team,” said fourth-year coach Teri Tlumac.

Richmond

The Bobcats will once again compete for postseason play with a young team that finished 11-6 last season.Junior Izzy Stewart returns to the circle.

Classmate Lila Viselli will also pitch, as well as play shortstop and center field. Senior Kara Briand will play first base and pitch a little, as well.Senior Jayden Brillant will catch and sophomore Breonna Dufresne will play third and shortstop.

“This group is a strong offensive group and we’re looking for growth from the pitching staff,” said second-year coach Joe Viselli. “Defensively, we will be looking to fill some key positions with some of our younger players.”

