A new brewpub is on tap for Brunswick.

Brickyard Hollow, founded in 2017, is opening its seventh location in Brunswick in the Tontine Mall at the site of the former The Butchers & Bakers, the combination bakery-butcher shop that closed in October due to financial problems. The brewpub is holding a soft opening Monday, barring any delays, and is expected to fully open Tuesday.

Brendon Medeiros, Brickyard’s vice president of operations, said the new brewpub is in a prime location.

“We’re hoping the town will appreciate it,” he said. “It’s an awesome community.”

There will be 12 beers on tap, including the popular Trestle IPA, Send It double IPA and 1901 Kolsch. The brewpub specializes in pizza; popular styles include a strawberry bacon hot honey chicken pizza, pulled pork macaroni and cheese pizza with jalapeno cornbread, and chorizo street corn pizza.

At a time when many restaurants are struggling due to inflation, high property costs and a lack of staff, Medeiros said Brickyard is able to expand due to its reliable workforce.

“We seem to be very fortunate with staffing because we treat our employees well,” he said. “It’s a good place to work. … There’s not a lot of turnover.”

Like other restaurants, the company is challenged by high food costs due to inflation.

“We try to do the best we can to not raise our prices,” Medeiros said. “We’re hopeful that everything is going to balance out at some point.”

He said the brewpub will feature a new menu that includes smash burgers, nachos and pretzels. Nonalcoholic beer will be offered, too. The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The brewpub, founded in Yarmouth by Brad Moll and Frank Grondin, is known for their Community Nights that have raised tens of thousands of dollars for local organizations. Every month it also partners with local restaurants to raise money for Full Plates, which combats child food insecurity in Maine. The restaurants create a menu item, like the chorizo street corn pizza that Portland’s Bird & Co. made, and Brickyard donates $1 for every pizza sold to Full Plates, while the restaurant sells a Brickyard beer and also donates $1 for every beer sold.

Brickyard Hollow’s other locations include Yarmouth, Portland, Freeport, Ogunquit, Skowhegan and Eustis. The company recently purchased the brewery formerly run by NU Brewery in New Gloucester to increase its production capacity.

