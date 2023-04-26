Julia Pike struck out 16 while throwing a no-hitter as Kennebunk/Sanford opened its softball season with a 6-0 victory Wednesday against Marshwood in South Berwick.

Pike, a sophomore, issued just one walk.

Emily Hutchins was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Talia Kellum drove in two runs, and Melody Rouselle had two hits and an RBI.

SCARBOROUGH 7, CHEVERUS 3: Natalie Moynihan hit a triple and a double and scored three runs to lead the Red Storm (2-0) past the Stags (0-1) in Scarborough.

Jamie Kemper and Sasha Ouellette also had two hits for Scarborough.

Delia Tremble and Anna Goodman each hit a double for Cheverus.

Advertisement

LAKE REGION 7, POLAND 1: Melissa Mayo recorded 10 strikeouts, and Kylie Myers and Lyla Levesque each had two hits for the Lakers in a season-opening win over the Knights (2-1) at Poland.

Emma Martin hit an RBI single for Poland.

YORK 18, WELLS 1: Winning pitcher McKayla Kortes drove in five runs with a double and a triple as the Wildcats (2-0) beat the Warriors (1-2) in a five-inning game at Wells.

Ella Moon added four RBI, Maddie Fitzgerald drove in three runs, and Carlie Welch was 3 for 4.

Savannah Tardiff and Payton Fazzina each hit a double and Delani Brown had an RBI single for Wells.

SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK 18, BONNY EAGLE 2: Madison Cole hit two doubles and finished with three hits, and Grace Wallace launched a three-run homer to power the Red Riots (3-0) to a five-inning win over the Scots (0-2) in Standish.

Advertisement

Andrea DiMauro went 2 for 3 with four RBI and picked up the win in the circle. Delaney Whitten had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored.

Madison Weeks led Bonny Eagle with three hits and an RBI.

YARMOUTH 21, FREEPORT 9: Drea Rideout picked up the win in the circle and added three RBI as the Clippers (1-0) beat the Falcons (1-3) in a five-inning game at Freeport.

Addi Lee went 2 for 2 with three RBI for Yarmouth, which also got a three-run single from Julia Larwill. The Clippers invoked the mercy rule by scoring 12 runs in the fifth.

Izzy George hit a double for Freeport.

LACROSSE

Advertisement

PORTLAND 9, MASSABESIC 7: Elizabeth Littell recorded five goals and an assist for the Bulldogs (2-1) in a win over the Mustangs (0-4) at Waterboro.

Phoebe Knoll and Eliza Stein each added two goals.

Marleigh Roy led Massabesic with three goals. Mackenzie Nason tallied two goals, and Paige Stephenson and Lydia DesRochers also scored.

KENNEBUNK 12, FALMOUTH 1: Ruby Sliwkowski scored five goals and added three assists as the visiting Rams (4-0) spoiled Falmouth’s season opener.

Kennebunk won its 36th consecutive game dating to the start of the 2021 season, matching a state record held by Waynflete (2004-06) and Brunswick (2008-10).

Ivy Armentrout added three goals and Sophia Notine finished with two. Kennebunk goalie Lizzy Hayes made 12 saves.

Advertisement

The Navigators got a goal from Lucy Taylor and five saves from Patty Riley.

YARMOUTH 14, CAPE ELIZABETH 3: Brooke Boone tallied three goals and two assists as the Clippers (3-0) cruised past the Capers (0-1) in Yarmouth.

Sadie Carnes also scored three times. Lauren Keaney and Neena Panozzo each had two goals and an assist, and Aine Powers finished with a goal, two assists and seven caused turnovers. Reagan Sullivan made seven saves for the Clippers.

Libby Hooper, LuLu Stoecklein and Kaity Woods scored for Cape.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous