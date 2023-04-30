Freeport Community Services and Balsam Realty recently announced the launch of new, free lecture series, “Maine Roots: A Journey Through Gardening, Foraging and Conservation.” This series aims to inspire, educate and empower the local community to embrace a more sustainable and rewarding lifestyle by exploring the fascinating world of growing, preserving and raising food in Maine.

The first of the series, “The Pine Tree Pantry: Growing, Preserving and Raising Food in Your Maine Backyard,” will be held in the Bradley room at the Freeport Community Center at 6:30 p.m. on May 17. It will feature experts on the following topics:

• “Cultivating Success: The Best Food Cultivars for Maine’s Climate” – an exploration of the most suitable fruit, vegetable and herb cultivars for Maine’s unique growing conditions, led by master gardener Theresa Kelly of the Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Harvest for Hunger.

• “Preserving Maine’s Bounty: Savoring the Seasons’ Harvest All Year” – an introduction to various food preservation methods, ensuring a year-round supply of homegrown produce, led by Kate McCarty, food systems professional, University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

• “Feathers and Fresh Eggs: The Joy of Raising Chickens in Maine” – a guide to the rewarding world of backyard chicken keeping in the Pine Tree State.

Individuals of all skill levels, from gardening novices to experienced homesteaders, are invited to join this captivating series. The lectures will not only provide valuable information and practical tips but also foster a sense of community and shared passion for Maine’s natural resources and the environment.

For more information about the “Maine Roots” lecture series, contact Jonas P. Werner at 865-0123 or [email protected]

