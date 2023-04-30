Midcoast Senior College is hosting a free and in-person colloquium with four expert panelists discussing the implications of “Maine’s Transforming Economy and Changing Demographics: Building a Better Future” at 6 p.m. May 16 at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 1 Middle St. in Brunswick.

Throughout the winter, MSC members and the greater community have enjoyed presentations including topics on the growth of the craft brewing industry, Maine’s agriculture trends, the development of new businesses with a global reach and renewable energy.

Panelists represent a wide variety of demographic and economic change and growth. For one evening, the public can meet them face-to-face and learn what the future may hold on these important topics.

The panel includes John Dorrer, former acting commissioner, chief economist and research director of the Maine, Department of Labor; Dr. David Vail, professor emeritus of economics, Bowdoin College; Amanda Rector, economist for the State of Maine; and Dr. Catherine Renault, former director, Office of Innovation and Governors Science Advisor.

For more information, visit Midcoast Senior College’s website at midcoastseniorcollege.org or call at (207) 725-4900.

