Three local cadets got the opportunity to operate an aircraft for the first time on Saturday. U.S. Air Force Captain Tomas Dundzilla left the Bangor airport early Saturday morning and flew to Brunswick, where he introduced the cadets from the Brunswick area to the experience of flight and let them each of them take the controls and become the pilot for about 45 minutes each.

Flying from Brunswick to Fryeburg and then back over to the Knox County Airport and down to Belfast and back to Brunswick gave each of the three cadets a lot of time in the Cessna 172 to learn about the controls, radio talk and the science that makes flight possible. Through Civil Air Patrol, flight orientation lessons include navigation, weather, instruments, flight maneuvers and more.

“I was nervous about flying at first, but I really loved being a pilot,” Malachi Johnston said when he made it back to Brunswick.

Samuel Brassard said that he “took a thousand pictures from the back seat because it is just so wonderful up there.”

Connor Ridley reported that he was nervous at first because “I have never flown before, but this was one of the reasons I joined Civil Air Patrol, because I want to fly.”

Civil Air Patrol in Maine has 10 squadrons from Sanford to Presque Isle. Programs are open to youth aged 12-18, and volunteer opportunities are open for adults, pilots and non-pilots alike. For more information about joining the Brunswick Squadron or any other squadron in Maine, visit gocivilairpatrol.com and click on the Join tab.

