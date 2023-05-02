Oasis Free Clinics recently announced the Brunswick nonprofit earned a 2023 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Quality Standards Program. This rating highlights Oasis’ commitment to providing quality care to patients.

“We are thrilled to earn a good rating for the second year in a row,” Anita Ruff, Oasis Free Clinics executive director, said in a prepared release. “We provide exceptional care to our patients, and demonstrating that, we meet the highest level of national standards is one way we show our patients and the community our commitment to quality.”

To quantify and qualify the care provided at the Free and Charitable Clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of Quality Standards for member organizations. NAFC members voluntarily submit information to the NAFC on the policies and procedures in place and attest that they successfully incorporate these standards within their organization.

For more information on the NAFC, visit nafcclinics.org. For more information on Oasis Free Clinics, visit oasisfreeclinics.org or call 721-9277.

