The St. John’s Community Center in Brunswick will be transformed into an enchanted, secret garden on Saturday, May 13, for an elegant evening of dining, socializing and raising money for St. John’s Catholic School. Live and silent auctions and dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the center, located on 43 Pleasant St.

“The auction is our largest fundraiser of the year,” Chrissy Smith, coordinator of marketing and fundraising at St. John’s Catholic School, said in a prepared release. “Participation in the event funds the greatest needs at St. John’s, including scholarship support.”

Well-known auctioneer Ruth Lind will do the honors at the live auction with the silent auction open for bids on both the night of the benefit and the week prior (May 8-12). There will also be door prizes, games and more. For more information about how you can participate in the online auction leading up to the event, visit bit.ly/3nn7UZd.

“Since the event is during Mother’s Day weekend, our ‘secret garden’ will also include a potted plant sale,” Smith said. “People can buy plants for themselves or purchase one that we will donate to a local nursing home.”

The dinner menu includes baked stuffed haddock, braised short rib, and spinach and mushroom ravioli.

Local organizations have already stepped up to support the evening and the school with Baxter Law, LLC, and Owen Haskell, Inc. underwriting and Domino’s serving as a major sponsor. Additional sponsors include: Broadwater Title, LLC; Ouellet Construction; Restorations Home Remodeling, LLC; Priority Real Estate Group, LLC; Tucker Chevrolet; Bennett Engineering, Inc.; Downeast Pediatric Dentistry; Hancock Lumber Company, Inc.; Mid Coast-Parkview Health; and Pleasant Street Dental.

Organizers ask attendees to reserve their seats by Friday, May 5, at auctria.events/SJCS, by calling 725-5507 or emailing [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: