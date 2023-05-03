Geraldine “Gerry” Perry

BATH – A Memorial Mass for Geraldine “Gerry” Perry, who passed away April 21, 2020, will be held May 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Lincoln St, Bath, ME 04579.

