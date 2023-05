GRAY — Aidan Heath hit a two-run single as Freeport defeated Gray-New Gloucester 5-3 in baseball action Thursday.

Zane Aguiar pitched six innings for Freeport (4-3), allowing three hits and striking out nine. Liam Emmons earned the save. Will Maneikis got two hits of Freeport’s six hits.

Max Kenney and Jake Maschino each had two hits for GNG (1-5). Losing pitcher Braeden Chute struck out seven.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous