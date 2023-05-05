BRUNSWICK – Verian L. Beebe, 89, of Brunswick, passed April 28, 2023 with his family by his side. He was born Jan. 12, 1934 in Midland, Mich., the son of Newton Beebe and Elsie Huber. Verian was the 10th of 11 children.

He served in the Navy 1952 – 1958 during the Korean conflict, and in reserves for 27 years.

He married Helen Bouchard in 1954 and they raised three children.

“Beebe” owned and operated BEEBE’s Auto Parts and Body Shop over 35 years in Freeport. His motto was “If you haven’t the time to do it right, how will you ever find time to do it over”.

Time spent at the family property on Pleasant Pond was enjoyable for him especially when neighbors and friends stopped in to visit or lend a hand.

Verian was very grateful to have visits from so many dedicated friends and family, especially during his stay at Togus Springs Hospice. He called this his Celebration of Life.

﻿Our family extends special thanks to all that knew Beebe and provided care, love and compassion. We will never forget your kindness.

﻿He leaves behind his wife Helen of 69 years; their three children, Kenneth Beebe and wife Christina, daughters Debra Lupo, and Lori Beebe; grandson, Adam Walter and wife Keely; two great grandsons, Dominic 4 and Bennett 1; brother-in-law Phil Holzschuh; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews; and grandnieces and nephews. There are so many dear friends that he considered family.

He was predeceased by all his siblings along with two granddaughters, Mariah and Molly May Beebe and son-in-law, Paul Lupo.

Per his request, a private burial will take place in St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick.

