There has been a lot of attention given to the fact that the waters of Casco Bay are warming more quickly than 99% of ocean waters. That’s certainly concerning given its impacts on the marine life that those waters support. But it’s also not the whole story. There is a lot of change happening in Casco Bay, and it is sometimes difficult to keep up with the science behind it and the relevance to those who both enjoy and depend upon the health of its waters. This can be particularly true for those of us in Brunswick, which, while in Casco Bay, sometimes can seem disconnected from the broader scope of the waters that we are connected to.

Next week, however, there is an opportunity to learn more about what is happening in Casco Bay right here in Brunswick. The group Friends of Casco Bay, a nonprofit dedicated to improving and protecting the environmental health of Casco Bay, will be presenting their “State of Casco Bay” report at the upcoming Town Council meeting. This meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Town Hall and broadcast on the local cable channel at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 15.

One of the reasons behind this presentation is the recent algal bloom in Maquoit Bay that discolored the water and led to questions about nutrient input and changing conditions right here in Brunswick. In addition, there has been a recent decline in eelgrass populations statewide, with several communities including Brunswick that were hit particularly hard.

According to a recent report by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, more than half of the eelgrass meadows in Casco Bay disappeared between 2018 and 2022. Eelgrass performs many important functions in the marine ecosystem, including providing oxygen, improving water clarity by stabilizing sediment and absorbing excess carbon.

Both of these issues have been on the radar of Brunswick’s Marine Resource Committee, which works to protect the shellfish resources along the coast and is concerned about water quality and its impacts on those resources and the people who harvest them. The MRC has been working with the Town Council to keep them informed of these issues and to bring experts forward who can speak about the science behind what is happening as well as what is being done to monitor the changes observed.

One of these groups is the Friends of Casco Bay. The organization has many programs that measure water quality, some which include community science opportunities like their water reporter program where volunteers can record the color of the water, one indicator of quality as well as plankton populations, off a variety of locations along the coast and out on the water. Water reporters have also helped to document eelgrass that has washed ashore in particular areas, including those in Brunswick. The decline in eelgrass is thought to be the result in part of warming waters and also from invasive green crabs, which snip the eelgrass off with their sharp claws.

In addition to tracking these changes, FOCB also offers some solutions for coastal residents like reducing the use of fertilizers, which can run off and cause algal blooms, and planting stabilizing native plants along the shore to help absorb runoff. Information on tips like these that are a part of their BayScaping program is available on their website.

Given this week’s sunny weather, it is hard to believe that last week I wrote about the massive input of freshwater from all the rain and some things that residents can do to minimize their impacts on coastal waters and resources. I provided some information and resources there. This presentation by Friends of Casco Bay offers an easy opportunity to learn more about the changes being observed, the science being used to monitor those changes and what you can do to help keep our bay healthy.

Susan Olcott is the director of operations at Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association.

