A choice of the blues, country and Beatles music will be featured at the next three shows coming to the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath.

The first group, YellowHouse Blues Band, is widely known for their benefit concerts in Maine and New Hampshire. Their performance on Saturday, May 13, will be another benefit, raising money to support the Chocolate Church’s 1847 building while entertaining Midcoast music fans with their own spin on the blues.

This nine-piece ensemble has a funky horn section that has delighted audiences with a set of blues standards and a wide range of popular songs all over New England at venues including Gillette Stadium, The Music Hall in Portsmouth, N.H., Portland House of Music, and Port City Music Hall in Portland.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 the night of the show.

On Fri., May 19, a wildly popular Portland area band that’s been gaining widespread recognition among country music fans will perform. 12/OC includes the three Nichols brothers, Reid, Jack and Will, who play guitar and sing, along with their good friend and drummer, George Chaison-Lapine. The group was featured this week on WCSH Channel 6, on the nightly program 207.

The name 12/OC refers to a time early on when they began playing together for fun and needed to come up with a name. One of the brothers was building a small cabin and thought the distance between studs was 12 inches “On Center.” When he learned it was actually 16 inches On Center, they decided their name would be 12/OC.

Tickets for the 12/OC performance are $22 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Calling all Beatles fans! Studio Two will pay tribute to the early Beatles years on Fri., June 2. Featuring graduates from Berklee College of Music and Beatles devotees, Studio Two bandmates met in “a cellar full of noise” in a town slightly west of Liverpool (Milford, N.H.) to pay homage to the greatest rock band of all time.

Tickets for the Beatles tribute are $25 in advance and $27 the day of the show. Doors open at 7 and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about any of these shows, visit chocolatechurcharts.org., call (207) 442-8455 or stop by the office at 804 Washington St. in Bath Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Paula McKenney is a volunteer at the Chocolate Church and a retired newspaper editor.

