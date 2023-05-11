BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick School Department announced Thursday that Kaili Phillips will be its new athletic director.

Phillips, who is the assistant principal at Mt. Ararat Middle School in Topsham, previously coached at Brunswick High, where she started the volleyball program.

“Our priority was to find an athletic director with a passion for developing students as leaders, athletes and people,” Brunswick Superintendent Phillip Potenziano said in a statement. “Kaili has a proven track record of connecting with students on the court, in the classroom and in the hallways.”

Phillips will start July 1 after her hiring was approved by the school board on Wednesday night. She is replacing Aaron Watson, who is stepping down after two years on the job.

“Living and coaching in Brunswick introduced me to the wonderful people in this community, and I’m thrilled at the opportunity to return to Brunswick High School,” Phillips said in statement. “The students, teachers, staff, parents, and local community have such pride in our athletic offerings and successes. I’m excited about what we can accomplish together for our students and town.”

Phillips was selected from a list of 15 candidates by several search committees. In a statement Thursday, Potenziano said the search committees featured members from the Brunswick School Department administration, staff, teachers, coaches, parents, student-athletes, and four members of the Brunswick School Board.

“This was a very thorough and thoughtful process,” Potenziano said in the statement. “We had several strong candidates, but Kaili rose to the top and impressed the search committee with her long list of success in athletics and academics, combined with an exceptional work ethic and interpersonal skills.”

Phillips previously taught at Mt. Ararat Middle School, Thornton Academy and Biddeford High School.

Philips led the Brunswick volleyball program to the playoffs in three of her four seasons.

