The Cumberland County Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to award $750,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to projects across the region, including $12,800 of funds to the Holbrook Community Foundation in Harpswell.

The county-appointed funds will support the replacement of two damaged floats at Holbrook’s Wharf. The wharf provides public access to members of the Cundy’s Harbor community, who arrive by boat at the dock to enjoy the snack bar, buy provisions and sell their local catch at Holbrook’s General Store. The new floats also provide public access to The Holbrook Community Foundation’s community events in the summer.

The commissioners also awarded $60,900 to the Long Island School Department to improve energy efficiency at the school and library. The Long Island School Department is planning to install a multi-zone heat pump system in the school and library building that also houses a multipurpose room for community use. The site is home to a wellness center, library annex and an archive space for the Long Island Historical Society.

All funds were distributed through Cumberland County’s unique Community Development Block Grant program. Other CDBG awards include enhancements to a public park in Standish, repairs to a boardwalk in Westbrook, pedestrian paths and sidewalks in Windham, a homelessness planning project in Scarborough, and countywide projects to repair homes through Habitat for Humanity and install critical access ramps through Alpha One.

