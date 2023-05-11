DURHAM – In loving memory of Robert “Bob” T. Crowder II, a beloved brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and respected member of the community, passed away on May 7, 2023. His departure leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew him. Born on July 26, 1939, in San Antonio, Texas, he moved to New York City at 5 years old following the death of his father, Wing Commander and pilot Colonel Robert T. Crowder, who was killed in action during World War II. He spent his formative years in boarding school and graduated from St. Agnes High School, Rockville Center, N.Y. in 1957.

With a strong commitment to education, Bob graduated from West Point in June 1964, laying the foundation for a remarkable life of leadership and service. In June 1965, he married the love of his life, Georganne McEvoy, and together they embarked on a journey of love and companionship that lasted for 50 beautiful years until Georganne’s passing.

Since his father was a pilot in the Army Air Corps, Bob was permitted to join the Air Force and specialized in meteorology, leveraging his knowledge to serve his country with dedication and expertise. In 1976, he earned an MPA from Auburn University, further expanding his intellectual horizons. After an honorable career, he retired from the Joint Special Operations Command in July 1984, having made invaluable contributions to his field.

Bob continued to enrich the lives of those around him, embracing new opportunities and leaving a positive impact in various roles. He served as a television meteorologist at WMTW Channel 8 News from 1984 to 1985, where his warm presence and passion for precision weather forecasting made him a beloved figure in the community.

Later, Bob found fulfillment at L.L. Bean, where he worked in several capacities, hoping to contribute to the success of the renowned company. His dedication and work ethic earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and customers alike.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Bob gave his time and expertise to the C-Port Credit Union, where he served as Board Chair. His leadership and commitment to community banking positively impacted the lives of many.

Family was the cornerstone of Bob’s life, and his devotion to his loved ones was immeasurable. Celebrating their golden anniversary in June 2015 was a testament to the enduring love he shared with his cherished wife, Georganne. Together, they raised two devoted daughters, Christine Fairservice of Durham, and Kelly Amato of Morada, Calif.

As a loving grandfather, Bob found immense joy in the presence of his seven grandchildren, Alyssa Franchetti Elam, Alex Franchetti, Thomas Franchetti, Caroline Fairservice, Giuseppe Mattia Amato, Gianmarco Amato, and Clara Amato. His love, guidance, and unwavering support enriched their lives and will forever be cherished.

Bob will be laid to rest at West Point, where he will join his beloved wife, Georganne, in eternal peace. Their love story continues beyond this life, and their legacy of devotion and commitment will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know them.

In remembrance of Bob, let us celebrate the remarkable life he lived, the love he shared, and the impact he made. May his spirit guide us, reminding us to cherish our loved ones, embrace new opportunities, and serve our communities with selflessness and dedication. Bob’s memory will forever be etched in our hearts.

“Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy.”

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Bob’s online memorial.

