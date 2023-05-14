A Bath police officer was recently honored for saving a 1-year-old girl’s life last year.

Cpl. Michael Jones received the department’s lifesaving award and was also recognized by the American Legion for his heroics.

On Jan. 25, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., Jones was working at the police station when a man who lives nearby on Elm Street ran to the station with his unconscious child in his arms and banged on the door.

“The child was in medical distress,” said Bath police Chief Andrew Booth. “Cpl. Jones quickly assessed the situation, finding the baby non-responsive and not breathing. He took the baby from the parent and began conducting first aid, administering back pounds to free any airway obstructions. The baby was soon able to start breathing again on her own.

“Jones’ quick actions were instrumental in saving this child’s life.”

Jones has been a Bath police officer since 2018. He is an Army veteran and served in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning including a Purple Heart and an Army Commendation Medal for valor.

“He’s calm under pressure,” Booth said. “His leadership in the military has shown through in his short time here. … He’s a good officer, an up-and-coming supervisor.”

Jones lives in Woolwich with his wife and five daughters.

