Downtown Freeport has a new café on Main Street, the Sip House, an organic coffee spot serving locally sourced nibbles and beverages.

Sip House owner Tammy Nonni is an herbalist and integrative nutrition health coach who said she wants to provide a “healthy, happy, feel-good space.” Nonni’s shop on 32 Main St. has indoor and outdoor seating, an art gallery, books to read and a selection of handmade teas, local coffee and fresh fruit smoothies.

After a soft opening on May 5, Nonni said the community was “curious, supportive and generous.”

“We are so grateful to be here,” she added.

Sip House isn’t the only coffee spot downtown; the organic café joins the ranks with Starbucks, Met Coffee House, The Bake Shop and Coffee by Design — which is closing on May 31.

Nonni said her shop uses local and organic products. All coffee beans come from Crossroads Coffee in Rockland, the baked goods are made by Spun Bakery in Freeport, tea blends are handmade by Nonni and Homegrown Herb & Tea in Portland, and smoothies are punched up with greens from Fric and Frac Farm in Brunswick.

Another detail that sets the new café apart is its attention to flavor. Nonni explained their iced coffee isn’t watered down because they use frozen cubes of coffee to keep it cold. She said popular items are the scones and the signature “bloom smoothie” made with fresh strawberries, peaches, raspberries, bananas and oats. She said in the future, she will add bagels to the menu with signature butter and cream cheese made in-house.

For more information, visit facebook.com/siphousefreeport.

