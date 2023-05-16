BATH — The Morse baseball team came through with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday to claim a 2-1 victory over Lincoln Academy.

Calin Gould earn the win for Morse (5-6). Jason Bussey smacked a double for the Shipbuilders in the win.

Gabe Hagar took the loss for the Eagles (1-8).

GIRLS LACROSSE

FREEPORT 13, WAYNFLETE 7: Lana DiRusso had five goals and one assist and Kate Tracy added four goals and an assist as the Falcons (8-1) downed the Flyers (1-7) at Freeport.

Mia Levesque, Maddie Knight and Emily Olsen all added a goal and an assist for Freeport. Piper Williams made seven saves.

Tilsley Kelly scored four goals for Waynflete, Lydia Birknes had two and Leah Kramer had one.

