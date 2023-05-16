BATH — The Morse baseball team came through with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday to claim a 2-1 victory over Lincoln Academy.
Calin Gould earn the win for Morse (5-6). Jason Bussey smacked a double for the Shipbuilders in the win.
Gabe Hagar took the loss for the Eagles (1-8).
GIRLS LACROSSE
FREEPORT 13, WAYNFLETE 7: Lana DiRusso had five goals and one assist and Kate Tracy added four goals and an assist as the Falcons (8-1) downed the Flyers (1-7) at Freeport.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.