The 2023 United Way of Mid Coast Maine annual meeting will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Long Reach Kitchen & Catering at the Bath Golf Club, 387 Whiskeag Road, Bath. Community members can register to attend at uwmcm.org/annualmeeting, by calling 443-9752, via email to [email protected] or by requesting a registration link by texting UWMEET to 41444.

Standing for election or reelection to the United Way of Mid Coast Maine Board of Directors includes: Chris Bowe of Midcoast-Parkview Health, Kelly Creamer of LincolnHealth, Anne Morong of L.L.Bean, Barbara Rapoza of SERVPRO of Bath/Brunswick and SERVPRO of Belfast/Camden/Rockland, Sarah Seames of Bowdoin College, Tara Shearer of General Dynamics/Bath Iron Works Local S6 and Cindy Wade of LincolnHealth.

Coleen Farrell of Mid Coast-Parkview Health will be nominated for election as chairperson of the board; Sean Martin of Bath Savings Trust Company will be nominated as first vice chairperson and interim treasurer; Cathy Showalter of L.L. Bean will be nominated as second vice chairperson; and Bob McCue of Brunswick will be nominated as treasurer.

United Way of Mid Coast Maine opened its doors to the community in 1956 and remains a locally governed and independently run nonprofit organization with a mission to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities. Together with community partners, donors and volunteers, United Way of Mid Coast Maine works to give kids the best start, build financial stability and help everyone live long, healthy and connected lives in Lincoln and Sagadahoc Counties, Brunswick and Harpswell. For more information, visit uwmcm.org.

