John Gibbons served as a trustee from 2002 to 2017, twice chairing the board of trustees’ information technology advisory committee. He has also served as planned giving chair, class agent, campaign volunteer, Bowdoin Club president and Alumni Council representative.

He and Lile established the John and Lile Gibbons Arctic Studies Fund to support the Arctic museum and programming, as well as the Gibbons Summer Research Program and Gibbons Family Scholarship — both of which have impacted “hundreds and hundreds of students,” said Rose. They have also contributed to the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, the Philip H. Soule Memorial Fund, and the Jean and Raymond Troubh Scholarship Fund.

“We’re incredibly lucky that one of the institutions they care deeply about is Bowdoin College, and that their love of the Arctic dovetails with their commitment to Bowdoin,” Trustee Chairperson Scott Perper ’78 said.