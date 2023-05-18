A $3 million renovation designed to transform the Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum into a “world-class” institution has taken flight.

The first phase of the three-year project started last week when crews tore down the two-story brick façade at the museum’s entrance to make way for glass windows and a walkway that will resemble a runway.

The museum, which opened in 2011, is located in the naval base’s former chapel building.

“We’re trying to make it more like a museum than a church building,” said museum Executive Director John Briley. “We hope it will increase visitation and make people more aware and encourage more support for the museum. … We want to transform it into a world-class museum.”

Other planned improvements include a renovation of the interior, a new heating and cooling system, the construction of a kitchen for events, and new bathrooms that meet disability codes.

The museum has raised about $750,000 so far, including a $200,000 contribution from Midcoast businessmen Jim Howard, Frank Crooker and Ted Crooker.

“We’ve had significant contributions from the community,” Briley said. The museum applied for a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities and is collecting donations through its Wheels Up! capital campaign.

About 1,300 people visit the museum every year.

