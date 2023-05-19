BATH – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. at All Saints Parish, St. Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln St., Bath, Maine, 04530. A reception with light refreshments in the downstairs hall at St. Mary’s Church immediately following the mass. All friends and family are welcome.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.