BATH – Carol (St.Pierre) Peck, of Bath, passed away April 13, 2023, with her children and two sisters by her side. Carol fought the fight but lost her short battle with cancer. We were shattered by losing her.

Carol worked at Fiona’s diner since its opening. She formed many friendships throughout the years of her employment, especially with her work family.

Carol had a love for camping and being outdoors, especially if it were in Jackman. She lived and breathed for her two children and six grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her two children, Samantha St.Pierre, Robert St.Pierre and his wife Margaret St.Pierre; six grandchildren, Alden, Mattie, Riley, Morgan, Jace and Owen; her siblings Joesph St.Pierre, Robert St.Pierre, Rose Woodd, Sandy Bichrest, Ruth Hastings.

She was predeceased by her mother, Carol Piedmont; and her brother, Everett Murphy.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Midcoast Hospital for their compassion, kindness and endless support.

A celebration of life will be held this summer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous