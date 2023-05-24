PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Stanley Allen was born on July 17, 1916. His life was tragically cut short at the age of 25, during the attack on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Making his ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, his life is forever etched in the annals of history.

Stanley hoped to eventually have a career in the hotel restaurant service. He spent seven summers working at the Bethel Inn, Bethel, Maine. He entered the service personal of the Wentworth-by-the-Sea, Portsmouth, NH, where he remained until his appointment as a cadet at the United States Military Academy West Point, NY. Upon completion of a year’s training as a Plebe, he returned to civilian life and attended Bowdoin College, Brunswick, earning a BA, 1934-1939. While in college Stanley worked summers at Kimball House, Northeast Harbor. After graduating from college Stanley obtained the position of manager of the Bethel Restaurant, Bethel.

On Oct. 8, 1940 Stanley enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve as a Seaman second class, at Boston, Mass. Stanley continued his training in the Naval Reserve Aviation Base, Squantum, Mass. He was appointed an Aviation Cadet on Jan. 15, 1941.

Appointed as a Naval Aviator June 26, 1941, Stanley was assigned to duty flying in Observation Squadron One on the USS Oklahoma. Stanley’s acts of bravery and selflessness were recognized with the awarding of the Purple Heart, a testament to his unwavering commitment and sacrifice in service to his country. His noble actions serve as an inspiration to all who follow in his footsteps, a shining example of the valor and honor that define the American spirit.

Stanley’s remains were exhumed from the graves of the USS Oklahoma “unknowns” after nearly seven decades and identified using recent advances in forensic technology. Finally, after so many years, there is a renewed sense of closure and remembrance for his family and loved ones.

Stanley Willis Allen is survived by his closest living relative, his first cousin Beverly Prosser Gelwick of Harpswell.

As we bid farewell to Stanley, let us remember the brave souls who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms. Their courage and sacrifice shall never be forgotten, forever embedded in the tapestry of our nation’s history. May Stanley Willis Allen rest in eternal peace, knowing that his contribution to our country will always be cherished and honored.

Burial with full military honors will be held at the New Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Avenue, Augusta, on Tuesday, July 18 at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St., Brunswick, ME where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

