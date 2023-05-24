BRUNSWICK – Sally Harrison Whittemore, 93, died peacefully on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Brunswick.

Sally came into this world on March 28, 1930 in Detroit, Mich. She was welcomed by her ecstatic parents Donald and Elma Harrison and her older brothers Roger and Warren.

Her schooling comprised Cooke Elementary and two years at Redford High in Detroit. She finished at Roosevelt High in Ypsilanti, 30 miles away. It was quite a change for a clothes-conscious city girl. She began studying Elementary Education at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti and completed her degree at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

﻿It was there, outside the dining hall, that she met the love of her life, Donald Keazer Whittemore. Don invited her on a memorable first date, bug hunting for his entomology class.The two were engaged by her junior year and happily married for over 70 years. As lieutenant in the United States Army, Don received orders to Frankfurt, Germany with only two-weeks notice in March 1952. Their June wedding plans quickly shifted to a small church ceremony, home reception, and brief honeymoon in New York City. In October, Sally flew to Frankfurt to begin married life.

﻿Sally’s love for teaching began in Germany. There she taught first grade at the U.S. Department of Defense Dependents School and had their first daughter, Susan. Upon returning stateside, the family settled in Connecticut while Don worked on his masters at Yale University. Don joined International Paper in Lancaster, NH and three more daughters joined the family, Julia, Lisa, and Marlene. Sally’s passion for elementary education developed through many moves; Speculator, NY where her son Larry was born; Glens Falls, NY where she taught second grade at Jackson Heights; and Shreveport, La. where she taught kindergarten at St. Paul’s Day School.

Retiring after she and Don moved to Brunswick, Maine, she became a Literacy Volunteer and middle school mentor. As a member of P.E.O. Chapter G, she served as president. A devout Episcopalean, Sally was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Brunswick where she enjoyed being a lay pastoral visitor. She started every morning with crossword and Sudoku puzzles while watching her favorite program, the Today Show. She had a true passion for music and art, and was a patron of the Maine State Music Theatre, Bowdoin International Music Festival, and Lake George and Shreveport Opera Festivals. Sally loved when family gathered together. Every summer she arranged a weeklong family reunion somewhere along the East Coast, a tradition that her family continues today.

﻿Sally is celebrated by her husband Don and her four daughters, Susan Whittemore of Golden, Colo., Julia Whittemore of Portland, Maine, Lisa Afflerback and husband James Afflerback of Coconut Creek, Fla., and Marlene Whittemore of Ridgewood, NJ, and her son, Laurence Whittemore of Hilliard, Fla.; as well as nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers Roger and Warren Harrison.

﻿The family extends its deepest gratitude to Sally’s caregivers at Sunnybrook Senior Living, Avita of Brunswick, and CHANS Hospice.

﻿There will be a memorial service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, on Saturday, June 17 at 1 p.m.

﻿Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,

the family encourages donations to:

CHANS Hospice

https://www.midcoastparkviewhealth.com/giving/donate