The DaPonte String Quartet will perform on stage at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport.

With their inventive interpretations of classical and modern compositions, the DaPonte String Quartet is proving that chamber music is vital and alive. They have garnered an international following and have played in France, Scotland, Canada and across the U.S.

The quartet will be performing Beethoven’s “String Trio in G Major, Op. 9, No. 1,” and Brahms’ “Piano Quartet in C Minor, Op. 60,” with pianist Laura Kargul. Tickets can be purchased on the DaPonte String Quartet website for $25.

The mission of Meetinghouse Arts is to cultivate Greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture by fostering creative collaborations, expanding access to arts and cultural resources, and amplifying the arts and culture as tools to economically strengthen, educate and connect community. For more information as well as the community calendar of arts and cultural events, visit meetinghousearts.org.

