Voted the best tribute band in New England by readers of The Boston Globe, Studio Two comes to the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath on Friday, June 2, capturing the most exciting and energetic, danceable sounds of The Beatles.

This Fab Four band will likely inspire fans to get up from their seats and get out into the aisles of the Chocolate Church to dance the night away.

“Loved all the older songs from the early years,” one fan said in a post-performance interview recently.

Another fan said, “It felt like you were watching an old clip of The Beatles! They were amazing. I strongly suggest finding these folks live and watching them.”

Studio Two has been touring New England for over 10 years, delighting Beatles fans everywhere, appearing in period-correct attire and recreating their Liverpool accents.

“We don’t normally stray from character when we’re up on stage,” said Stephen Murray, whose twin brother Rob is also a Studio Two band member.

Advertisement

“We play the whole part so people can dive into their imaginations or memories … and listen to the music,” Stephen said. “We take our roles very seriously, but we also have plenty of fun.”

Stephen portrays John Lennon and Rob is George Harrison. Joining the twins are bass player Al Francis, who plays Paul McCartney, and Richard Rampino, who plays Ringo Starr.

Studio Two’s website captures what this tribute band is all about.

“Unlike other Beatles tributes that try to deliver the entire Beatles catalog in a single two-hour show, Studio Two concentrates only on the most exciting and fun time in the Beatles career,” the website says, referring to the mid- to late 1960s.

“These are the years where people actually saw them play — the years where The Beatles crafted their sound and their stage performance — and the years where they took the world by storm and changed everything.”

Stephen and Rob were introduced to the guitar by their grandfather, who bought the twins their first guitars at the age of 11 and took them to private lessons. After pursuing music in high school, they both graduated from Berklee College of Music, co-founding Studio Two with their bandmates in 2011.

Advertisement

Rob is the equipment guru, according to the website, which says he enjoys “hunting flea markets, estate sales and eBay to assemble the authentic gear The Beatles used in the early 60s.”

“Playing George Harrison and re-enacting The Beatles’ performances from the early years has been a thrill. I love the vintage equipment … and we take special care to ensure the look and sound is as close to authentic as possible. Studio Two has been an amazing journey, and every day I look forward to meeting both fans of The Beatles and new fans of Studio Two.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $27 the day of the show. For more information, stop by the office at 804 Washington St. in Bath, call 442-8455 Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or log on to the website at chocolatechurcharts.org.

Coming up:

• June 11, Erica Brown at the Maine Maritime Museum

• June 16, “Rumors,” the play, on the Main Stage

Paula McKenney is a volunteer at the Chocolate Church Arts Center and a retired newspaper editor.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: