BATH – A graveside service for C. William Dutton, 94, who passed away on Feb. 25, 2023, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath with military and fireman honors. The entrance to the cemetery is between the ponds off Oak Grove Ave. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.