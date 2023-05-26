BATH – A graveside service for C. William Dutton, 94, who passed away on Feb. 25, 2023, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath with military and fireman honors. The entrance to the cemetery is between the ponds off Oak Grove Ave. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.

Send questions/comments to the editors.