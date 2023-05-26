WEST BATH – Fredrick M. Doten, 79, of New Meadows Road died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his residence.

He was born in Bath on Sept. 15, 1943, a son of Floyd E. and Rebecca (Johnson) Doten.

Fred attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in the Class of 1962. He was employed at Oakhurst Dairy in Bath and Country Kitchen. In his remaining years he owned a Pepperidge Farm Route for 25 years, retiring in November of 2013.

Fred enjoyed working around his home, especially riding his lawnmower for fun, reading the paper, a big New England fan, spending time with his sons, family, his granddaughter and her two kids, Audrey and Nolan who were special to him. He is survived by his constant loving companion of over 40 years, Pamala Bassett, a very special granddaughter, Brianna Doten of Brunswick and her two kids. He also leaves behind, Kevin a grandson that resides in West Bath.

He was predeceased by his twin sons, Thomas Doten on July 6, 1998, and Timothy Doten on Feb. 27, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

