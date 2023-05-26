WOOLWICH – Ronald Charles Coombs III, 36, of Woolwich died on May 19, 2023 with family by his side after a short illness. He was born in Bath on Feb. 11, 1987 to Cathy A. Pierce and Ronald Coombs Jr.

Ronnie enjoyed skateboarding in his youth, cooking, and tinkering on motorcycles and cars.

He is survived by his daughter, Cora Lynn Coombs of Herman; his mother Cathy Pierce of Woolwich, his father Ronald Coombs Jr. of Bath; sister Angelique Leeman and companion Fred Benedix of Woolwich, brothers Brian and Donavan Coombs; a niece Julia Brochu of Lewiston, nephew Jacob Swan of Woolwich; paternal grandfather Ronald Coombs Sr.; his companion Jillian Campbell and her children of Saco; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A celebration of life will be held on June 4, 2023 at the Topsham Fairgrounds from 1 to 4 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net and https://www.facebook.com/FALewiston.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in his memory to help his daughter Cora Lynn Coombs

Contributions may be made at any Five County Credit Union branch