Celtic music supergroup Gaelic Storm will return to the historic Boothbay Harbor Opera House on Friday, June 9.

The group, perhaps best known for its performance in the movie “Titanic” during the dancing scene, has been performing since 1996, playing more than 2,000 shows. This laid the groundwork for a career that would eventually find them topping the Billboard World Chart six times, making appearances at mainstream music festivals, and regularly headlining the largest Irish festivals across the country, all the while gaining a reputation as a genre-bending Irish rock band whose songs mix Celtic traditions with something creative.

The band attributes its success to its audience. Country music fans adore the storytelling, while bluegrass-heads love the instrumentals, Celtic fans love their devotion to tradition, rockers relish the passion with which the band plays its instruments.

Gaelic Storm takes a true blue-collar, hard-nose approach to touring, consistently traveling the US and internationally over 200 days a year, forging a unique path in the Celtic music world.

“You have to see us live. We are the true working-man’s band,” says Ryan Lacey, who joined the lineup in 2003. “We still, and most likely always will, tour most of the year, and that’s how we constantly hone our craft.”

Advance discounted tickets currently available directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling (207) 633-5159. Advance tickets, $30, and regular tickets, $35, are available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and at the door if not sold out. The historic bar will open at 6:30 p.m. for ticket holders, doors for seating open at 7 p.m., and the music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: