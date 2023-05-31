A Friendship man suffered life-threatening injuries when his car collided with modular home loaded onto a truck trailer Wednesday morning in Wiscasset, according to police.

Ryan Graffam, 25, was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang south on Bath Road around 5:20 a.m. when he collided with a northbound truck and loaded trailer driven by Ronald Cunliffe of Marble, Pennsylvania. The truck was headed to Boggs Mobile Homes in Warren, according to a news release.

Police said when Graffam’s Mustang crossed the center line, Cunliffe pulled his truck as far right as possible to avoid a head-on collision. Graffam missed the front of the truck but struck the front corner of the modular home. Graffam continued down the road, partially stuck under the modular home until he hit the rear axles and was deflected towards the side of the road.

Graffam’s vehicle was found resting against a guardrail when Wiscasset Fire and Rescue removed him from the vehicle. He was taken to Mid Coast Hospital with injuries that could be life threatening, according to police. A LifeFlight helicopter later brought him to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, according to Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine.

A Maine Medical Center spokesperson did not have an update on Graffam’s condition Wednesday afternoon.

Bath Road on Route 1 was shut down for six hours. After the modular home was taken apart and removed, the road reopened.

This story may be updated.

