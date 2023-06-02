BRUNSWICK – Louise P. (Messier) Beaulieu, 93, died April 5, 2023 at Thornton Hall in Brunswick with her family by her side.

Louise was born at home on Stanwood Street on Feb. 8, 1930 and was the daughter of Avelin and Claudia Messier of Stanwood Street in Brunswick. Louise attended St. John’s School and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1948. She worked at the Verney Mill for several years after graduating, and later held a part-time job at Cottle’s, later Shop n Save (Hannaford) where she retired after 25 years.

She married her childhood sweetheart, George H. Beaulieu, on Oct. 22, 1949 and with the help of George’s father built their home on Stanwood Street in 1954 where they lived and raised their five children.

﻿Louise loved spending time with her family, entertaining family for the holidays, lobster bakes, sewing, and traveling in retirement with her husband George.

﻿Louise was the youngest of five. She was predeceased by her husband George; her parents; her siblings, brothers Leo, Phillip and Paul, and her sister Fabienne Coulombe; as well as many other family and friends. She is survived by her five children, Joyce Moultis and her husband Mike of Texas (grandchildren, Colin and Bryan), Kenneth Beaulieu and his wife Peggy of Florida (grandchildren, Sandra and Corey), Lisa Edwards and her husband David of South Carolina (grandchildren, Jessica and Sarah), Mary Michaud and her husband Jim of Topsham (grandchildren, Haley and Dylan) and Nancy Dano and her husband Barry of Portland (grandchildren, Dustin, Meghan and Whitney); along with seven great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Sue Blier of Mississippi and many nieces and nephews.

﻿A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Church, 132 McKeen Street in Brunswick. Louise will be buried with her husband George at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at 1 p.m.

﻿The family would like to extend a special thank you to the CHANS & Thornton Hall Staff for the exceptional care that was provided to our beloved mother.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Chans Hospice

45 Baribeau Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011 or:

Thornton Hall

58 Baribeau Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011