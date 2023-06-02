BRUNSWICK – Marguerite, “Peggy,” Brown was born on July 7, 1937 in Rumford, Maine, She passed away on May 28, 2023 at age 85.

She went to school in Mexico, Maine, and graduated from the high school when she was 16. After working at the paper mill for a time, she expressed that she wanted to go to college, and her father did not agree with her, so she took a bus bound for Chicago. She worked selling tickets for the American Airlines and went on to become a stewardess, and she shared apartments with co-workers in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Mexico City, Mexico. After several years she returned to Maine and married the love of her life, James A Miller, in 1958. They moved to Brunswick to start their lives together.

In the first four years they had three kids, Jimmy, Scott and Lynn…Nine years later Amy was born. Peggy held several jobs and ended up back in the travel industry working for Brunswick Tour and Travel for several years. After Amy was born, she worked on the base in Brunswick as a budget analyst, and retired after 25 years, Peggy took flying lessons in her 50s, and actually took-off, flew and landed a plane solo! She was a lifelong member of the Beta Kappa Phi sorority, and had many close friends she stayed in touch with all of her life

After her husband Jim passed in 2005, she went on several trips to Europe with her close friend Mary, and even participated in a bodybuilding show. She was a dedicated spouse, mother, friend and contributor to the community.

Peggy was predeceased by her parents Edna and Ezra Brown of Mexico, Maine and her husband James A. Miller, Sr.

Peggy is survived by her son James A Miller, Jr of Bowdoinham, his partner Susan Saucier and daughter Cascayde; son Scott S. Miller of Saco, his wife Sharon Kelley and daughter Raquel; daughter Lynn Miller of Bowdoinham, her partner William Smith, and children Zachary, Ezra and Isabel Drehobl; daughter Amy Egras of Philadelphia Pa., her husband Brian and children Alexandra and Alice; two brothers, Ezra Brown and wife Marsha of Windsor Conn. and Gene Brown and wife Sandy of Augusta; several grandchildren- several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who looked to her as the matriarch of the family, which she truly was.

She was a strong believer in equal rights for all, especially women, and instilled those values in all of her children.

The family would like to thank the McLellan House in Brunswick and the staff, especially Kara, who fully supported and cared for her the past few years.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be at Stetson’s Funeral home 12 Federal St., Brunswick, on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

