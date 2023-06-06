AUBURN – Donald Jay Young, 62, died at his home Wednesday May 30, 2023.

He was born Sept. 6, 1960 in Key West Fla., a son of Lawrence and Elodia “Lou” Thibeault Young. He was a graduate of Mt. Ararat High School, class of 1979.

Donald served in the Army Reserve and was employed as a security officer at Bath Iron Works. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. In his leisure time he enjoyed camping and fishing, and time with family and friends.

He was predeceased by his father Lawrence H. Young.

He is survived by his mother Lou Young of Topsham; eight brothers and sisters and their spouses; many nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday June 9, 2023 at St Charles Borromeo Church, Mckeen Street, Brunswick. Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to:

St. John’s Elementary School

37 Pleasant St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

