BRUNSWICK – Anthony Jay Pinette 69, of Brunswick, with family by his side, Tony passed peacefully away on Tuesday May 30, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11 a.m., at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, and to view the full obituary, please visit http://www.desmonfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers please donate to veterans organizations and thank a veteran for their service and sacrifice.

