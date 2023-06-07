BRUNSWICK – Anthony Jay Pinette 69, of Brunswick, with family by his side, Tony passed peacefully away on Tuesday May 30, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11 a.m., at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath.
To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, and to view the full obituary, please visit http://www.desmonfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers please donate to veterans organizations and thank a veteran for their service and sacrifice.
