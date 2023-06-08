TOPSHAM – Nancy Jean Howard, 74, devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully in the early morning of June 3, 2023, at home in Topsham.

Nancy was born on Oct. 2, 1948, in Portland, the daughter of Floyd and Edith (Curtis) Seymour. Nancy grew up and spent much of her life in Freeport, graduating from Freeport High School in 1966. After high school, she studied at both New Hampshire College and the University of Southern Maine before moving with her best friend to New York City and taking a job as an Analyst in the Empire State Building. She returned home to Freeport a year later and began her long-standing career at L.L. Bean. She grew with the company over a span of 35 years, retiring in 2003 from her job as a Marketing Analyst. Nancy was well-respected by everyone who knew her and was an absolutely brilliant mind and a proud member of Mensa.

Nancy was passionate about travel, history, science, nature, gardening, horseback riding, her beloved cats, her family and friends, and the ocean. Nancy eventually moved from Freeport after her daughter went to college and bought her dream home on the coast of Great Island in Harpswell. She was often seen taking her canoe out in Card Cove amongst all the lobster boats or sitting on her deck enjoying the sights and sounds of the sea. She had a generous heart, always looking out for those she loved. The pride and joy she had for her daughter, grandchildren, family, and friends alike was insurmountable. Her loving, giving heart was seen by all and will be missed by all that knew her.

Nancy spent the last seven years under the great care and surrounded by the loving family of Elm Street Assisted Living. “Nancy was loved by all here in the community of Elm Street Assisted Living. She will be missed at our table with her interesting facts of history, her love of gardening, and her stories about living near the ocean. She will be missed by all of us here, staff, and residents alike.”

Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Floyd and Edith Seymour, her brother, Burton Seymour, and her sister Inez Seymour.

Surviving are her daughter, Kimberley (Howard) Carlile; her grandson, Jaden Carlile; her granddaughter, Skylynn Carlile; her brother, George Seymour, and wife Edie; her nephew, Paul Seymour, Sr. and wife Arianne; her niece, Peggy Sue (Seymour) Hummel; five great nieces and nephews and three great grand nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Burr Cemetery in Freeport with a reception to follow.

