A head-on collision seriously injured two drivers and killed a dog Sunday morning in Woolwich, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Route 1 when a 2021 Ford transit van driven by Shawn C. McNeill, 61, of Nevada, crossed the centerline, colliding with a 2017 Subaru Forester driven by Kristin Nawrocki, 41, of Woolwich, according to a news release.

First responders had to remove Nawrocki, who formerly lived in Bath, and McNeill from their vehicles. Both were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening, according to Sheriff Joel Merry.

Nawrocki’s dog was with her in the vehicle and did not survive its injuries.

A Maine Medical Center spokesperson said Nawrocki in “satisfactory condition” as of Monday morning but did not have an update on McNeill.

Northbound traffic on Route 1 was reduced to one lane for five hours, and southbound traffic was rerouted for several hours until the road reopened around 2:30 p.m.

Police say it was raining at the time of the crash, which occurred near the north end of Shaw Road. Investigators with the sheriff’s office and Brunswick Police Department are reconstructing the accident, which is still under investigation.

This story may be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: