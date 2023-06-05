Freeport’s Harraseeket Inn has been sold to a Massachusetts hotel management group, the firm announced Monday.

Giri Hotels, based in Quincy, Massachusetts, announced its acquisition of the property this week, a month after purchasing Anchorage by the Sea in Ogunquit. Giri manages 26 hotels in Maine and 22 others across New England.

“We’re excited to bring this property into the Giri portfolio,” said Nazba Jenulevich, regional director of operations, in a news release. “We absolutely love Maine, and the Harraseeket Inn represents the best of what the state offers. A mainstay in the downtown area, it’s a quaint inn run by an excellent, long-lived staff.”

Nancy Dyer Gray opened Harraseeket in 1984 at 162 Main St., renovating a pair of historic properties, which she expanded into a larger hotel in 1989. Today, the inn features 94 rooms, an indoor pool and restaurant. It has won awards for its food and atmosphere, including Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice, Down East Magazine Best of Maine, Down East Magazine Readers’ Choice, Yankee Magazine Best of New England, and Travel + Leisure World’s Best, to name a few.

Harraseeket management didn’t respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon.

“This hotel is as good as a member of the community, known for its welcoming, friendly atmosphere and beautiful grounds,” said Ryan Amin, Giri Hotels managing partner, in a news release. “We look forward to working with the incredible team to upgrade the guest experience while preserving the unique character of the inn.”

Giri declined to reveal the purchase price on Monday, and figures and other details about the deal were not immediately available.

