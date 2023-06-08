The Freeport High School Scholarship Foundation has announced the winners of its 2023 scholarships. This year, the foundation has awarded two outstanding students with scholarships to support their higher education journeys. The winners are Jean Antoine, Class of 2023, and Rosie Panenka, Class of 2024.

Each scholarship award is for $5,000 per year and will be granted to both Antoine and Panenka for a four-year post-secondary program. The Freeport High School Scholarship Foundation provides an opportunity for students to pursue higher education while easing the financial burden that often comes with it.

In addition to the monetary award, each scholarship recipient will be paired with a community mentor. This mentorship connection will provide guidance and support to the students as they navigate their post-secondary education and career goals.

Jean Antoine is planning to attend Loyola Marymount University and major in civil engineering. Rosie Panenka is a junior and will receive her scholarship award following her graduation in 2024. Her post-graduation plans have not been finalized.

The Freeport High School Scholarship Foundation was established in 2021 to provide multi-year awards to students for either college or vocational and technical education. It is a community-driven organization that relies on the generosity of donors and volunteers to achieve its mission. It continues to fundraise toward its goal of $2 million.

Reaching this goal will allow us to increase the number of students the scholarship can assist. For more information about the foundation, visit fhsscholarships.org or contact [email protected].