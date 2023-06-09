TOPSHAM – Edwin W. Sattem, 87, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Sedgewood Commons, Falmouth.

He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 25, 1935, a son of Walter L. and Edna New Sattem. He attended Philadelphia schools and married Nancy Graves on Dec. 14, 1956. The couple was married for 66 years.

He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. He was a longtime member of the Maine Street Baptist Church, Topsham.

He was predeceased by a son Edwin “Eddie” Sattem Jr.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Sattem of Topsham; two sons, James Hargrove of Rotan, Texas, Jeff Sattem of Topsham; a daughter Barbara Sattem of Portland.

A private interment will be held in West Harpswell Cemetery, Harpswell. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.