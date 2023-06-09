TOPSHAM – Edwin W. Sattem, 87, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Sedgewood Commons, Falmouth.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 25, 1935, a son of Walter L. and Edna New Sattem. He attended Philadelphia schools and married Nancy Graves on Dec. 14, 1956. The couple was married for 66 years.
He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. He was a longtime member of the Maine Street Baptist Church, Topsham.
He was predeceased by a son Edwin “Eddie” Sattem Jr.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Sattem of Topsham; two sons, James Hargrove of Rotan, Texas, Jeff Sattem of Topsham; a daughter Barbara Sattem of Portland.
A private interment will be held in West Harpswell Cemetery, Harpswell. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.