Midcoast Literacy recently held its second annual Readers Ride fundraising event in partnership with Sable Oak Equestrian Center in Brunswick. Thanks to the generous support of 12 local businesses, students in Midcoast Literacy’s Read Together tutoring program — most of whom had never ridden a horse before — toured Sable Oak’s stables and got up in the saddle for the very first time with the help of equestrian center staff on June 3. Afterwards, the participating students got to help feed and brush the horses and take home a free, horse-themed book of their choice.

“Despite a cold and rainy day, it was all smiles for the students in the riding arena,” Katie Clark, Midcoast Literacy’s program director, said in a release. “The staff immediately put everyone at ease, getting them right up on the horses. It was heartwarming to see our Read Together learners discovering something new as they rode happily around the circuit. We’re very grateful for the sponsor-a-rider donations we received from local businesses that gave these kids the opportunity to have such a fantastic time.”

The Readers Ride fundraiser was developed by Midcoast Literacy’s Board of Directors in collaboration with Sherrye and John Trafton, the owners of Sable Oak Equestrian Center. For the Traftons, it’s an opportunity to give back to the Midcoast community in a way that underlines their own lifelong love of reading. For Midcoast Literacy, it’s a chance to give their Read Together learners, many of whom come from lower-income families or who are the children of New Mainers, a unique, new experience learning about and riding horses.

Local businesses that sponsored one or more riders for the June 3 Readers Ride were: Accel Physical Therapy, Androscoggin Animal Hospital, Assured Solar Energy, Freeport Equestrian Center, G.M. Wild Construction, J. Edward Knight Insurance, Lisa Marie’s Made in Maine, Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat, Now You’re Cooking, R.M. Brown Consulting and WellTree. Refreshments for the event were donated by Wild Oats Bakery & Café. One hundred percent of the funds raised from sponsoring businesses will go to support Midcoast Literacy’s Read Together program for children ages 6-14 in the Midcoast.

