The U.S. House of Representatives voted unanimously Tuesday night to demand the immediate release of Bowdoin College alum and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who Russia detained under accusations of espionage.

“It’s rare for the House to unanimously agree on anything these days,” said Rep. Chellie Pingree in a Tuesday morning tweet, “but last night we came together to demand the immediate release of @BowdoinCollege alum and @WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich from Putin’s government. #FreeEvan.”

Greshkovich, 31, was arrested on March 29 in Yekaterinburg, Russia, and faces up to 20 years in prison. The 2014 Bowdoin alum was arrested while on a reporting trip about 1,000 miles east of Moscow and home to Russian defense manufacturers. Russia’s Federal Security Bureau claimed the reporter was under American instruction to collect information on the activities of the Russian military, according to The Associated Press. The Wall Street Journal and U.S. government deny Russia’s claims.

Emma Tucker, editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, and Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, released a statement Wednesday about the vote.

“We applaud this latest show of bipartisan support from Congress in the fight for Evan’s release,” Tucker and Latour said. “His wrongful detention is a blow to press freedom, and it should matter to anyone who values a free society. We will not rest until he is free.”

Bowdoin College showed solidarity with Gershkovich at a graduation ceremony on May 27, with artwork depicting his face and the words #FreeEvan.

