Maine State Music Theatre stuns audiences with impressive visual effects and bone-chilling vocals in its season opener, “Titanic.”

Production staff hit it out of the park with an oceanic lighting design, dazzling period-piece costumes and a rotating stage brilliantly used to move the cast and audience through the 10 decks of the infamous ship.

Set in April 1912, the Broadway musical written by Peter Stone and Maury Yeston follows the love stories, scandals and crushed hopes of passengers on a doomed voyage to America aboard the RMS Titanic, which tragically sinks after hitting an iceberg.

The show opens with excited passengers ready to step aboard the “unsinkable” ship, leaving the audience buzzing because they already know the fate of the souls on board. Sitting in your seat, you’ll want to warn the Irish immigrants who look forward to a better life in America to turn back or beg the poorly paid men working in the steam room to find another profession, but you swallow that lump in your throat and watch their hopeful and tragic stories unfold.

The musical numbers “Barrett’s Song” and “The Proposal” showcase the vocal talents of Michael Nigro, leaving your heart aching for the honorable hopeless romantic, who ironically knew more than the captain of the ship. Nigro’s voice is something straight out of Broadway and will leave a lasting impression.

Audiences will be glad to know there are characters who provide much-needed comedic relief during this sad tale. Musical numbers “The First-class Roster” and “I Have Danced” sung by second-class passenger Alice Beane (Charis Leos) will have you laughing out loud. First-class butler, Etches (Micahel Di Liberto), piggybacks off Leos’ charm, sprinkling sarcasm and wit throughout the show. It is clear these two actors understand the ins and outs of comedic timing.

Act two opens with a swell of music and Titanic stewards waking passengers to gather them into the Grand Salon. The audience already knows what has happened, but the characters do not. Next, the blame game unfolds between the captain, the architect and the financier, as passengers realize the ship is sinking into the ice-cold water of the north, without enough lifeboats on board.

Historically, we know the ship sinks in a matter of hours, and MSMT creates the illusion you are watching it in real-time, using a brilliant show of digital screens, scrims, lighting and pulley systems.

The passionate cast accompanied by a very talented orchestra will leave you smiling with tears streaming down your face.

“Titanic” runs through June 24. Visit msmt.org for more information on tickets and schedules.

