FREEPORT – John Thomas Brogan, 83, died Saturday at Stroudwater Lodge in Westbrook, not long after singing his favorite Pete Seeger song to his hospice nurse.

He was born May 19, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Agnes (Salter) and John Brogan, and grew up on Fernhill Road in the Germantown neighborhood. He attended St. Francis of Assisi elementary school and LaSalle College High School. He spent his days at Happy Hollow Playground and was a lifeguard in Wildwood, N.J.

Jack played Division I basketball at LaSalle College for four years, although he said he was really just “the best bench-sitter.” He later attended New England College in Henniker, N.H., and graduate school at Villanova University and Antioch University New England.

In January of 1964, he split his pants while visiting a friend’s apartment in Philadelphia, Pa., and called out to the building, “Anyone out there know how to sew?” From the apartment upstairs, Martha Elizabeth Bucknam, from Nashua, N.H., offered her needle and thread. They were married on March 12, 1965.

When Jack was drafted into the Army, Martha accompanied him to Gelnhausen, Germany, where they started their family.

The Brogans moved to Freeport in 1973, where they lived for 50 years on Granite Street, Main Street, and finally on Dennison Avenue.

He taught high school English for 40 years, first at Salem (N.H.) High School and then Freeport High School and Morse High School in Bath. He also coached high school basketball for 20 years in Salem, N.H. and Freeport, and at various times coached softball, field hockey, track, and cross country.

He later established the Bath Institute of Writing and traveled around the country teaching educators how to teach creative writing.

Jack loved an audience and told stories about his life at every opportunity, some of which were actually true. He was The Master of Yo with his yo-yo, performed endless “magic tricks” including The Disappearing Leg, and ventriloquist acts with his grandson, Jack Brogan.

He loved watching the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and the Philadelphia 76ers, and once threw a huge birthday party for Julius “Dr. J” Erving.

Jack spent many summer days with his kids on their old lobster boat, the All But Six, catching bluefish and mackerel in Casco Bay. He played thousands of games of Buzz, 20 Questions, and Hearts. One of his favorite memories was the time he and a station wagon full of kids performed the various instruments on “25 or 6 to 4” as we drove to Portland.

He loved to travel, and took many groups of high school students, along with his own kids, on tours throughout Europe. He visited Ireland several times with his sister’s family, and later with his children and grandchildren, to visit cousins in Skibbereen in County Cork and Omagh in County Tyrone.

Martha and Jack were happiest at home together, reading the Sunday papers and visiting with family. He particularly enjoyed his grandchildren, talking about the books they were reading, watching their plays, soccer games, and gymnastics, and hearing about their adventures.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years; his sister, Marge Monaghan of Westampton, N.J.; four children, Beth Brogan of Freeport, John Brogan and his wife, Louise, of Freeport, Kate Brogan of Portland, and Gib Brogan and his wife, Abby, of Wayland, Mass.; seven spectacular grandchildren, Jeremy Brogan, Brian Brogan, Ellie Brogan, Audrey Brogan, Jack Brogan, Will Brogan, and Nate Brogan; a niece, Ann Marie Monaghan, and nephews Frank Monaghan, Brian Monaghan, Kevin Monaghan, and Chris Monaghan, all of New Jersey; close family friend, Barbara Krause of Boone, N.C.; and a large extended family throughout New England, New Jersey, and Ireland.

An Irish wake will be held this summer.

Arrangements by Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Palliative Care at:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

P.O. Box 849168

Boston, MA 02284

or via dana-farber.org/gift

