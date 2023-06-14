Voters in the four Regional School Unit 1 communities on Tuesday approved the school district’s $41.7 million budget. A majority of citizens in Bath, Woolwich, Phippsburg and Arrowsic each approved the measure.

The budget increased 3.7% over the current fiscal year, mostly due to a $2.3 million hike in staff salaries and benefits. It will have a combined property tax impact of about 3.5% on the four communities as a whole.

The school board moved two positions, a social worker and an interventionist at Phippsburg Elementary School, into the local portion of the budget at a cost of about $200,000 in salary and benefits. Board members said they prioritized students’ mental health during budget discussions.

In Bath, the vote was 121-25 in favor of the budget; turnout was 1.9%. In Woolwich, the vote was 25-12; turnout was 1.3%. In Phippsburg, the vote was 89-10; turnout was 5.6%. In Arrowsic, the vote was 37-1; turnout was 8.9%.

