Say hello to the cast members of “Rumors,” the play that opens at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16. This farce by Neil Simon has drawn both professional actors and newcomers to the stage at the 1847 church that was converted into the Midcoast’s most widely known performing arts center in 1988.

Director Thomas O’Reilly is thrilled with those who answered his casting call over two months ago. Some live in the area, while others come from as far away as Falmouth and Biddeford.

“This cast has gelled with each other like true professionals,” O’Reilly said.

The character Glenn Cooper is played by Jeff Cutler, who said he was prompted to answer the casting call after hearing “the local buzz about the Chocolate Church and a desire to keep creativity alive locally.”

“I first met a lot of the city of Bath community at a Maine Maritime Museum event last year,” he said. “Now I’m in a local play, and words can’t express how welcome I feel in this little city.” In the last 15 years, he has acted in multiple Disney films and a Netflix series, and also hosted an online food show.

Chris Champagney’s real-life background in sales made him a good candidate for the role of Officer Welch in the show.

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting some wonderful people and gaining valuable insights from my recent experience in theater,” he said. “I thoroughly enjoy living and working in the beautiful state of Maine.”

Tamara Hoerschelmann Campbell began her acting career at a young age in Munich, Germany, where she grew up. Although she pursued her acting career in Germany, it was put on hold after moving to Maine where she raised a family. Now, getting reacquainted with her acting career, she has earned the praise of cast members like Cutler, who said, “I have never laughed as hard as when I heard Tamara delivering lines in our rehearsals.”

Teagan Tinuviel, who plays Officer Pudney, comes to the Chocolate Church stage after being engaged in theater most of her life, starting with Maine summer theater camps in her youth. She continued acting through high school and college, and broadened her horizons when she accepted a role in “The Magic Fan,” a fully Japanese play.

Audiences who saw the March production of “Private Lives” will remember Gwen Fraser who takes on the role of Chris Gorman in this production. She has played with a number of theater groups throughout New England, appearing in plays, musicals, festivals, murder-mystery dinners and feature-length films.

Jamie Ornstein plays Chris Gorman’s husband, Ken. He has acted in another Neil Simon play, “The Prisoner of Second Avenue,” and in “The Spanish Pigeon Sister,” a gender-switched version of “The Odd Couple.”

Jeff Cabral, who plays Lenny Ganz, said “Working with this wildly talented and funny cast and incredibly supportive crew has been a joy.” He has performed at the Gaslight Theater, Actors Studio of Newburyport and the Lyric Music Theater.

Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18; 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Tickets are $20 in advance, $22 the day of the show. For more information, stop at the office, 804 Washington St., or call 442-8455.

Paula McKenney is a volunteer at the Chocolate Church and a retired newspaper editor.

