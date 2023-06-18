A man allegedly set fire to a Brunswick motel room Saturday afternoon, leading to drug and child endangerment charges, police said.

Daniel Blair, 41, of Rumford, faces a host of charges. Caitlin Smith, 30, of Brunswick, also was arrested.

Police said at about 2:30 p.m., they were called to the Relax Inn on Pleasant Street for a report of a disturbance. Officers found Blair, Smith and two children, and said Blair set fire to the bed in a room, drawing a response from the Brunswick Fire Department. The fire was out by the time officers arrived and no one was hurt, according to police Chief Scott Stewart.

Police said they found a “significant amount” of drugs and drug paraphernalia in Blair’s vehicle. Blair was charged with two counts of aggravated drug trafficking, two counts of drug trafficking, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief and violating the conditions of release. Stewart said he couldn’t identify the drugs Blair allegedly had.

Smith was charged with unlawful possession of a Schedule Z drug.

Stewart said the two children were safe following the arrests.

Blair and Smith are scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court Aug. 23.

On Aug. 19, 2022, Mexico police arrested Blair in Rumford and charged him with drug trafficking and drug possession.

